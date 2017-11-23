Turkey received no response from U.S. on Gulen’s extradition – Justice Minister

Ankara has not received any response to the seven requests made to the U.S. for the extradition of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of being behind the 2016 coup attempt in the country.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Thursday: “we have sent seven requests to the U.S. for Gulen’s extradition.

“The fact that no response has been issued suggests that (the U.S.) wants to safeguard the criminal,” Gul was quoted as saying by the NTV broadcaster.

A failed military coup attempt took place in Turkey in July 2016.

Over 240 people were killed, while nearly 2,200 people were wounded.

The Turkish authorities introduced a national state of emergency following the coup attempt.

Ankara accuses the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen movement of masterminding the failed coup attempt.

The government has arrested thousands of military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, legal and educational workers over suspected links to the group.

Gulen himself, who has been residing in the United states since 1999, has refuted all the allegations on numerous occasions.

