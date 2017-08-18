Two Nigerian Men Arrested In $120,000 401(k) Scandal - The Herald Nigeria

A US couple has been reported to have foiled an attempted scam of $401,000 initiated by two Nigerian men.

According to report, Andrea Voss and her husband who are a year and half into their retirement had planned on spending their retirement vacationing different parts of the country including Hawaii.

They however took a trip last week to Yellowstone and when they returned noticed there was a serious issue with the funds they had set aside for vacationing which made them raise an alarm.

According to Andrea’s husband, Steve, “I logged into my account and it’s a zero-dollar balance.”

Andrea added: “He told me and I was like ‘You’ve got to be kidding. This can’t happen to me. This happens to other people.’”

Steve further saw that his personal details was used to liquidate the accounts which further raised more red flags.

He noted that the check had already gone out adding that, “The package has been sent but redirected from my home for pickup somewhere else.”

He however notified the police who confirmed the package hadn’t been picked up yet so they set up a plan to catch the masterminds.

Police reported that two men showed up to pick the package up and were arrested in possession of out-of-state IDs and a separate 401(k) check from another person.

The Unified police detective, Shawn Fausett, further revealed that all credit is due to the Vosses for checking their account.

“If he wouldn’t have checked his balance until (Monday) morning at 9 a.m., it would have been too late because the suspects would have been gone.”

The suspects were identified as one Temilade Adekunle and Abdulrasheed Yusuf.

They are being held for investigation of forgery, ID theft and communications fraud.

Police reports indicated that the two might have flown into Salt Lake City to pick up the checks and were getting ready to leave the town afterwards.

The total amount on the checks was reported to be around $120,000.

