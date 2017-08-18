 U.S. homeland security on alert after Barcelona terror attack – Trump

U.S. homeland security on alert after Barcelona terror attack – Trump

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement officials are on alert in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain a day earlier.

“Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert and closely watching for any sign of trouble,” Trump said in a Twitter message.

“Our borders are far tougher than ever before.”

Trump noted in a second statement that “obstructionist” Democrats are making it difficult to secure the country by using courts and other delays at all times.

 

 

Fourteen people were killed and more than 100 injured in Thursday’s attack in Barcelona after a van drove through a crowd of pedestrians in the city’s La Rambla street.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hours after the incident another vehicle attack took place in Cambrils, injuring a police officer and six civilians of which at least one died later.

NAN reports that the terror threat level in Germany remained high in light of the recent violent attack.

 

 

“The level of the [terrorist] threat is high, it has been high before yesterday’s horrible events and will remain high,” Johannes Dimroth told reporters. (Sputnik/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar