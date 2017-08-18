U.S. homeland security on alert after Barcelona terror attack – Trump

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement officials are on alert in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain a day earlier.

“Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert and closely watching for any sign of trouble,” Trump said in a Twitter message.

“Our borders are far tougher than ever before.”

Trump noted in a second statement that “obstructionist” Democrats are making it difficult to secure the country by using courts and other delays at all times.

Fourteen people were killed and more than 100 injured in Thursday’s attack in Barcelona after a van drove through a crowd of pedestrians in the city’s La Rambla street.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hours after the incident another vehicle attack took place in Cambrils, injuring a police officer and six civilians of which at least one died later.

NAN reports that the terror threat level in Germany remained high in light of the recent violent attack.

“The level of the [terrorist] threat is high, it has been high before yesterday’s horrible events and will remain high,” Johannes Dimroth told reporters. (Sputnik/NAN)

