 U15 Future Eagles pay Courtesy Visit to team Sponsor, Zenith Bank - The Herald Nigeria

U15 Future Eagles pay Courtesy Visit to team Sponsor, Zenith Bank

The Zenith Bank Head office was the venue of a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Football Federation to one of its sponsors as the Under-15 Future Eagles prepare to jet out to Morocco for a friendly match with the Moroccan Under 15 team.

The team was led by the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, 1st Vice President Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi and other officials of the football body.

They were received by the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu who pledged the bank’s continued support for youth football in particular and grassroots sports development in general.

Zenith Bank has always been a strong supporter of sports in Nigeria. It will be recalled that the Delta State Principal’s Cup and the Nigerian Women Basketball League which both recently ended are sponsored by Zenith Bank amongst other sport related initiatives.

 

 

 

 

Leave a comment

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar