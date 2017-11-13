Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has lambasted Daddy Freeze over the controversial issue on Tithing, which has been trending after Daddy Freeze called out pastors for using Tithe to enrich themselves which he said is against the Bible’s teachings.

OAP Freeze has continued to divide the internet and has faced backlash from social media users and pastors of several churches which include pastor Adeboye, Apostle Suleiman and others who asked the On Air Personalty to keep his opinion to himself.

In a recent post, Apostle Suleiman had slammed Daddy Freeze for calling out pastor Adeboye in his Tithe post.

Reacting to the issue, Uche Maduagwu has said that Nigerians will take Freeze more seriously if he fixes his marriage with his first wife Opeyemi, who is also the mother of his two kids.

Uche Wrote;

Nigerians will #listen to you on tithes, if only you can fix your #marriage with Opeyemi 💔💔 @daddyfreeze Charity they say begins at #home, you spend so much time and energy writing against tithe on #instagram, but if only you can save just half of this #energy into finding a solution to fixing your marriage, maybe, we can start taking you serious. @daddyfreeze Apostle Suleman is like a #father to me, but you made me #laugh😃😄

When you said you wanted a debate with him,😃 that thought pattern is obviously above your pay grade sir, but of course, even spiritual rascality is allowed in a #country like #Nigeria,😄 but first things first, work on fixing your marriage with Opeyemi, maybe, Nigerians will start taking you serious, it’s just simple and pure logic, you can’t fix our #Religion, if you are not matured enough to fixing or saving your own marriage.📚 #repost #cool#nollywood #pics #actor #blogger #naija#good #wife #lagos #facebook #google#regrann #best #tag #post #girls #share#instapost #instashare

