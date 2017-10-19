Please select a featured image for your post

Olivier Giroud on Thursday snatched a late victory for Arsenal as the Gunners defeated hosts, Red Star Belgrade by a lone goal in an Europa League Group H encounter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arsenal beat 10-man Red Star Belgrade 1-0, thanks to Giroud’s acrobatic late goal in an intimidating atmosphere in Serbia.

Both sides missed chances as Theo Walcott came close for Arsenal in the first half while Richmond Boaqye hit the woodwork at the other end and Petr Cech did well to keep out a Nemanja Radonjic effort.

Roared on by their faithful supporters, Red Star kept going at a makeshift Arsenal side in the second half and Cech again rescued the visitors when he palmed over the bar a fierce Slavoljub Smic shot.

Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan denied Reiss Nelson as Arsenal came forward in numbers in search of a winner.

The much sort after goal came after the home side had left back Milan Rodic sent off for a second bookable offence in the 81st minute.

The victory meant that Arsenal topped Group H with a maximum nine points from three games after returning to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat by Watford in the Premier League.

BATE Borisov are second after beating Bundesliga side FC Koln, who have lost all three games in their first European campaign in 20 years.

Real Sociedad hammered FK Vardar 6-0 with the help of four goals from Brazilian forward Willian Jose.

Fellow LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao were left on the brink of elimination as they drew 2-2 at Swedish side, Oestersunds FK.

A late goal from veteran striker Aritz Aduriz prevented a second consecutive defeat for the 2012 finalists, who are third in Group J on two points, four behind second-placed Zorya and five behind leaders Oestersunds. (NAN)

