UK college trains Nigerian policemen on incidents management

The United Kingdom (UK) Policing College have trained over 100 Nigerian police officers on incidents management across the country.

Mr Michael Askew, Director, UK Policing College, disclosed this at the training of another batch of law enforcement officers on Monday in Lagos.

According to Askew, the training is to support Nigeria in her effort to respond to crisis in line with international standards.

“The course will improve the ability of senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force, along with partner agencies at middle and senior management level, to understand and apply the principles of modern incident command.

“The aim of the course is also to develop current senior commanders’ knowledge and skills to effectively manage emergencies, crisis and major incidents.

“In achieving this aim, the course will also provide an opportunity for the officers to acquire the knowledge and skills to deliver the courses in-house,” Askew said.

He said the course was designed to develop the theories, models, principles and practices of major incident management required for a multi agency approach.

“The course will highlight those high level competencies required for efficient and effective management of incident occurring as a result of terrorism.

“The course supports the vision and mission of the Nigeria Police Force and partner agencies to enhance its human resources.

“It will develop key partner knowledge, understanding and skill in the critical management areas of incident management in order that they are more able to respond to the ever-charging threats to community safety across Nigeria.” he said.

He explained that the training would enable officers to understand the emergency, crisis and major incident context in Nigeria and their response to incidents and post incident responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 40 officers comprising 30 policemen and 10 others from sister agencies participated in the training.

The 10 officers were drawn from the sister agencies of fire service, emergency management, road safety, civil defence, Department of State Service and the military.

