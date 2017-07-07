Unfazed Blac Chyna proceed to slay on instagram

Blac Chyna who has been called out by her ex fiance, Rob Kardashian for allegedly living a promiscuous life, seems unbothered and have moved on to live her life with photos and videos of her enjoying herself posted on Instagram.

The duo’s messy relationship set the internet on fire after Rob Kardashian blasted Blac Chyna on Instagram with a slew of posts accusing her of cheating on him, taking advantage of him financially and using drugs.

Kardashian’s posts were peppered with accusations and profanity. He said she slept with multiple people, including him, in a short stretch of time in the bed they shared in the house he bought. He shared explicit text exchanges in which he begged her for a suggestive photo and she obliged.

It will be recalled that not too long ago, the couple had split after Rob called her out for cheating on hm despite having their daughter dream Kardashian.

Rob who regretted their split went on to apologise to her until the latest outburst which has continued to trend online.

Chyna who seemed unfazed by the callout but seems to be enjoying the attention posted a video of herself looking smashing and totally unruffled.

Below is the video

