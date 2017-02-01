UNICEF launches $3.3bn appeal for 2017

In order to help more than 48 million children in need in 48 countries, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) launched an appeal on Tuesday for donations of 3.3 billion dollars in 2017.

UNICEF has decided to highlight what it called the “silent threat” of malnutrition in this year’s appeal, with 7.5 million children facing “severe acute malnutrition.”

Wars, natural disasters and climate change are forcing children from their homes and exposing them to violence, disease and exploitation, UNICEF said.

“In 48 countries, from the Syrian Arab Republic to Yemen and Iraq, from South Sudan to Nigeria, children are under direct attack, their homes, schools and communities in ruins, their hopes and futures in the balance,” UNICEF said as it presented its 2017 appeal.

Almost one child in every four now lives in a country that faces conflict or catastrophe.

The appeal to the world community is aimed at funding the costs of access to clean water, food, health care and education for children in the 48 countries the UN has identified for 2017.

The situation in war-torn Syria requires 1.4 billion dollars alone.

This year’s appeal has risen significantly on last year’s: In 2016, UNICEF appealed for 2.8 billion dollars for more than 43 million children.

In 2016, the vast majority of the donations were used to save lives in Syria and to fund refugee camps in neighbouring countries. (dpa/NAN)

