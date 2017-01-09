US thanks Mexico over arrest of diplomat’s attacker

The U.S. has expressed appreciation to the Government of Mexico for the prompt arrest of a suspect in the attack against an American diplomat.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stated this in a statement on Sunday in response to an attack on the country’s diplomatic staff in Mexico. He has not bee identified.

“On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I want to thank the Government of Mexico for their swift and decisive arrest of a suspect in the heinous attack against our Foreign Service Officer colleague in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“The safety and security of U.S. citizens and our diplomatic staff overseas are among our highest priorities.

“My thoughts and prayers remain with this officer and his family during this difficult time.

“I wish him a speedy recovery,” Kerry said in the statement.

The unidentified diplomat was attacked by a gunman who opened fire on his car in a parking garage in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office said the official was wounded in the attack Friday in Guadalajara. The city is the capital of Jalisco state, which is dominated by the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation cartel. There was no immediate evidence of any cartel link to the attack.

The shooting appeared to be a direct attempt to kill the consular employee, according to reports.

