Vatican Police Raid Gay Orgy at Resident of Cardinal's Aide - The Herald Nigeria

Reports from the Vatican indicates that the Police have raided a drug-fueled gay sex party at the residence of an aide to one of Pope Francis’s advisers.

It was gathered that the Pope is angered by the development since the apartment belongs to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith — the arm responsible for dealing with clerical sex abuse.

Recall that last month the police also raided the building following complains in the neigbourhood that strange persons have been coming there.

Further reports indicate that the police found men getting high and getting on when they raided the apartment.

The priest was arrested after he was detoxified of the drugs he took.

It was gathered that his arrest is unconnected to gay sex since it is legal in the Vatican.

The priest is now on a spiritual retreat in a convent in Italy.

Coccopalmerio had recommended his secretary for a promotion to bishop, but the possibilities are now fading away after the incident and two previous alleged drug overdoses.

Reports suggest that Pope Francis may force the cardinal into retirement as the scandal comes one week after the Vatican was hit by sex abuse accusations against high-ranking Cardinal, George Pell.

