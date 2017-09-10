A Biafran supporter, identified as Chukwuma Austin Dike, took to social media to post a video of himself burning his Nigerian passport, and voters card, thereafter declaring to cease being a Nigerian.

Biafra is a secessionist state in eastern Nigeria that is made up of the states in the Old Eastern Region.

The video which caused quite the stir, has angered a lot of critics with some persons demanding for his arrest.

Recall that the struggle for Biafra was ignited after a British -Nigerian political activist Nnamdi Kanu Okwu, started an agitation through radio station, Radio biafra.

Below is the video

