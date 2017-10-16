VIDEO: Buhari hosts 10-Year-Old Girl, Two others at Presidential Villa

President Buhari played host to 3 children in the Presidential villa earlier today.

The children; 3-year-old Maya, 10-year-old Aisha, 12-year-old Nicole, had all at one point or the other done something nice towards the President with Maya praying for the President in a viral video, Nicole donating her lunch money during his campaign and Aisha writing a letter asking for a face-to-face with him.

The event was reported by President Buhari’s social media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

He tweeted; “The President Muhammadu Buhari’s guests are here in the Presidential Villa. Maya – 3 years old Aisha – 10 years old Nicole – 12 years.”

You can check out a photo and the videos below.

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON