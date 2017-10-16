President Buhari played host to 3 children in the Presidential villa earlier today.

The children; 3-year-old Maya, 10-year-old Aisha, 12-year-old Nicole, had all at one point or the other done something nice towards the President with Maya praying for the President in a viral video, Nicole donating her lunch money during his campaign and Aisha writing a letter asking for a face-to-face with him.

The event was reported by President Buhari’s social media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

He tweeted; “The President Muhammadu Buhari’s guests are here in the Presidential Villa. Maya – 3 years old Aisha – 10 years old Nicole – 12 years.”

You can check out a photo and the videos below.

As she wished in her 26/8/17 letter, Aisha Aliyu Gebi has today, met President @MBuhari ‘face to face’, she came along with the letter too. pic.twitter.com/FLg6RyJPfD — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 16, 2017

‘Thank you very much for your contribution’ President @MBuhari to Nicole, who donated her lunch money to his campaign team 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/WY42w6Prj2 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 16, 2017

Maya meets PMB today, she was so shy — Mr. President jokily says; how can you be so shy when your video has been seen all over the world. pic.twitter.com/uoRB5ODqfE — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 16, 2017

