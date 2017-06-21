Video: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals The State To Be Liberated First In Struggle For Biafra Republic - The Herald Nigeria

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday revealed the road map for the actualisation of Biafra noting which state the pro-Biafra group will take over first.

Nnamdi Kanu who was recently released on bail sounded a note of warning to anyone, including the President, Muhammadu Buhari, who insists that Biafra will not be achieved stating that the dream will be achieved after their death.

Kanu while speaking yesterday noted at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Eze I.O Kanu in Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State that he is committed to the struggle for secession.

He further added that there will be no election in the South-East region starting with Anambra State until the federal government agrees on a date for referendum.

While addressing thousands of supporters gathered at the Palace, Nnamdi Kanu said: “Yesterday, I asked Darlington to send a message to say that I want to see IPOBs here today, not too many of you I said but look at what came out.”

He further asked the crowd in a loud voice: “Are we ready for freedom?,” to which they echoed “Yes!”

Kanu further added: “Because we are not going back, until the zoo agrees on a date for referendum, there will be no election here anymore.

“We are starting with Anambra, that they may know that this land belongs to our ancestors.

“This land must be set free, here we shall die, and here we shall be buried.

“Anybody that says Biafra will not come, that person will not be alive!,” the crowd, hyped up by the statement chorused: “Iseee!!”.

