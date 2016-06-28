We Will Kill You And Nothing Will Happen - EFCC Allegedly Threatens Fani-Kayode - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Femi Fani-Kayode’s spokesman, Jude Ndukwe, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to further keep Fani-Kayode in custody without trial for up to three months.

According to Ndukwe, an inside source alleged that a senior operative of the EFCC had told Fani-Kayode to the hearing of those around that they would make sure he is kept in custody for another 5 years without trial.

“We will kill you and nothing would happen” he was said to have fumed without provocation,” the EFCC operative was quoted to have said.

Ndukwe further disclosed that the source said he feared for Fani-Kayode’s life

Ndukwe said: “The plan, according to our reliable sources, is for Fani-Kayode to be “punished” for his comments on national issues rather than for corruption as widely reported.

“Although the date for arraignment has been fixed for Tuesday, June 28, our investigations revealed that EFCC has no intention whatsoever to take the Ife-born chief to court, a situation that would force the court to adjourn for a long time.

“And with the three-month recess for judges around the corner, precisely starting on July 11, it is the plan of EFCC that Fani-Kayode would remain in custody till the judges resume sometime in October.”

