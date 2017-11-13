The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said the call for the boycott of the November 18 Governorship election in Anambra State and subsequent elections in ‘Biafra land’ is simply to register its uncompromising resolve to push ahead with the restoration of Biafra republic.

According to IPOB, its position has been erroneously misconstrued to mean a declaration of war.

The pro-Biafra group said a successful boycott of the election would compel the Nigeria authorities to quickly organise a referendum for Biafra exit.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, explained that the call was to underscore its disenchantment with the Nigeria electoral system which it said is endemically infested with fraud.

The statement also said the action was aimed at drawing global attention to the agitation for Biafra restoration which it said was cannot be stopped by any man.

IPOB called on all residents of the state to remain indoors on the day of the election to demonstrate their preference to Independent Biafra republic to continued slavery to a united Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The successful boycott of this coming election will convey in unequivocal terms, our never say die determination and resolve to restore Biafra at all cost.

“This Anambra election boycott will give our agitation unprecedented global momentum that would move world leaders to accept the inevitable democratic and peaceful break-up of Nigeria.

IPOB urged the people to reject any temptation to elect selfish politicians who do not have the welfare of the people into positions of authority.

