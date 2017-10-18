The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has left the country to Istanbul, Turkey where he will be participating in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Buhari, accompanied by his wife, Aisha Buhari and two of his children, Yusuf and Halima, were seen off at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the FCT Minister, his Chief of Staff and other senior Government officials.

Prior to the D-8 Summit, President Buhari, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, paid an official working visit to Ankara, the capital city, for talks on areas of common interest between Nigeria and Turkey.

These are in the areas of defence cooperation, security, educational and migration issues.

According to reports, the Nigerian leader will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara where he will meet with the Speaker, Ismail Kahraman.

During the ninth Summit of the D-8, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of the organisation established to improve the developing countries’ positions in the world economy, the President will highlight the significant show of confidence in Nigeria’s business environment and economy.

He will also affirm Nigeria’s resolve to work with D-8 member-countries on many key areas, including peace and security, economy and trade.

President Buhari had earlier on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before leaving for Turkey.

