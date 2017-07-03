Wike - Amaechi is a Prodigal Son, Crumbled Rivers Economy - The Herald Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as a prodigal son who crumbled the state’s economy while in office.

Rotimi Amaechi was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2015 but Nyesom Wike says that during that period, Rivers witnessed stagnation.

According to Wike who spoke at the 20th National Convention of the Ogbakor Ikwerre USA at the Crowne Palace Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, the state is now witnessing massive development since he came on board.

“For eight years the government was clearly wasteful, purposeless and irresponsible. Under their watch, our economy crumbled and public infrastructure, such as roads, schools, hospitals and sporting facilities were in their worst and horrible state of disrepair,” Wike said.

“The economy deteriorated to a point that the government was no longer meeting its financial obligations to civil servants, contractors and international donor agencies.”

Furthermore, he revealed that, “Two years down the line we are happy to report that our State is substantially back on track and progressing in the right direction; our economy is reasonably strong and growing; while lives and property are relatively more secure and safe.

“Under our watch all the three arms of government are functioning effectively and working harmoniously towards the common good of our people and for the first time in a long while our people are now enjoying the positive effects of having a government that listens, cares, and consults with the people through their representatives before taking any steps.”

He revealed that his administration has spent N140 billion thus far on developing infrastructure in the state.

