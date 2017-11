Popular Nigerian Music star, Wizkid has welcomed a Baby Boy with his long time girlfriend and manager Jada Pollock.

According to sources, Wizkid and Jada who have been romantically involved and tried to keep their affair on the low welcomed their baby boy a few weeks ago in London.

Jada Pollock, is one of the three powerful managers of Wizkid, his Triple Threat Management Team include: Sunday Are, Dumi Oburota and Jada Pollock.

