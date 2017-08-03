Wladimir Klitschko Turns Down Fight With Anthony Joshua, Retires From Boxing - The Herald Nigeria

Ukrainian veteran boxer, Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing.

The professional boxer’s retirement comes after he turned down an offer to re-match against Anthony Joshua who defeated him some months ago.

Recall that the Ukrainian boxer was reported to have been planning a rematch with Anthony Joshua in Las Vegas on November 11.

The 41-year-old boxer however decided to quit boxing thereby cancelling plans to rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Following the decision to quit boxing, Anthony Joshua will now be faced with his mandatory IBF challenger, Kubrat Pulev.

Klitschko hung his gloves after clinching a record of 64-5-0.

He ruled the super-heavyweight class division throughout the 2000s. He held the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles over the period.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment