Human Rights lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, shared a story on his social media about a couple who got into a fight on their way to church over a minor disagreement.

According to the lawyer, the lady who was reluctant to publish pictures of herself but finally permitted him to share her story.

The woman had revealed that they got into a heated argument about their house help on their way to church and in anger, the husband allegedly slapped her twice which she retaliated by slapping him back.

She said her husband went on to beat her mercilessly in front of her kids, thereafter asked her to leave the house and go back to her family ‘s place.

See the photos of the woman and the screenshot of the story below:

