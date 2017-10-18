An excited woman, Gina Ehikodi, took to her Facebook to share her amazing testimony of how her faith in God rejected the doctors’ report of a fibroid and gave her twins instead.

She said that she had rebuked it when the sonographer told her about her situation and had faith it was twins.

The excited mother welcomed a set of twin boys months later.

Read the story she shared to celebrate the babies’ 1st birthday…

“Sir, my womb is not meant for Fibroid, I said.

Madam, he said, I know a fetus when I see one and fibroid when I see one. Can’t you see the difference? As he showed me the images on his scan machine.

Sir, I will come back here and you will see that I am carrying twins, I got up and left.

He looked at me like, so this one wants to teach me my job. Me too looked at him like, am about to shock you with the miracles the God I serve can wroth.

Not after I hear those amazing testimonies from the altar, not after all the twins prayer request I have been writing years before I even met my husband. “Devil you can lie sha o”

Long story short… I got home and started preparing for twins. God gave me a miraculous testimony, no fertility drugs (contrary to what I have heard people say), no special regimen, easy pregnancy save for palpitations as a result of 2 men growing inside me, favourable conditions etc… Most times I think I don’t deserve it but Jehovah is the all merciful who blesses us regardless of our situation.

I look at these gifts and wonder… none of them look like fibroid ???, what I see are great and honorable men, who will impact their generation and beyond, positively doing exploits and constantly showcasing God’s Glory.

Jehovah, me your daughter is saying thank you again. My whole being and all that I am is not enough to say thank you. Gratitude is all I have got in me!!!”

