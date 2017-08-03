Woman Reads Riot Act To Pastor Adeboye (Video) - The Herald Nigeria

An angry woman has taken to social media to call out the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God demanding that he refund her sister the money he collected from her.

The woman claimed that her sister sought financial assistance from her to set up a business, to which she provided.

Later she said her sister came back for further financial assistance in getting an apartment and she also provided her with more monies.

She later learned that her sister had pledged back the first profit of her business to the church and given it to the church in a practice called firstfruits, at the urging of Pastor Adeboye.

She said the sister later sought more financial assistance to expand the business, promising it would be the last instance of such request.

The sister narrating the incidence on video, became animated as she explained that she would be unable to provide help due to other obligations like caring for their mother.

The sister angrily called upon Nigerian pastors to stop collecting monies from their congregation in the name of God as these congregants had serious financial issues due to the poverty and socioeconomic hardships in Nigeria.

She said, “When my sister has a need for financial assistance she cannot even move close to the GO because of his bodyguards. She does not even have his phone number.

“Adeboye has cars, private jets. Anyone that knows Pastor Adeboye, please send my message to him. My sister is in need of financial assistance.”

