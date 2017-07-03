Woman seeks divorce after husband demanded Oral sex

A 42-year-old woman,Fausat Ayinde, has approached the Lagos island customary court for the dissolution of her marriage to Mr Lukman.

The woman had told the court that her husband abused her emotional and verbally.According to Fausat, her husband had packed out of his matrimonial home many years ago and had moved into another house with a woman.

She also complained about the husband’s nonchalant attitude towards the upkeep of the children which she has single-handedly taken care of them.

Fausat insisted that her husband had asked her repeatedly to give him oral Sex to which she declined which was a major cause of their marital crisis.

She said, “My husband got back from a trip and asked me to s*ck him, something we have never done since we got married.

“When I refused, he told me that is what other girls do to him outside, since then my husband stopped making love to me,” she said.

“I am tired of the marriage; I have reported him to his family countless times but he has refused to change.

“Since he left, I have been the one responsible for the upkeep of the children,” she said.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, give her custody of their children, adding that the husband should be responsible for their upkeep.

The husband, Lukman Ayinde, told the court that he lost interest in his wife because she was no longer appealing to him.

Lukman said that the wife had become too comfortable with her appearance which was awkward as she doesn’t take care of herself anymore.

In his words, “I have complained about her dress sense , my wife can wear mismatched top and skirt with dirty flip-flop slippers to anywhere.

“When I complained. She will say who is looking at her forgetting that I am her husband, I am looking, I cannot control her.

“I cannot introduce her as my wife to my colleagues, she sells in Victoria Island, Kofo Abayomi and she meets notable people but she has refused to package herself.

“She wears jeans skirt to bed, claiming that she is tired anytime I tried to touch her.

“She does not know how to take care of the house, her man and the kids,” he said.

Mrs Opeyemi Olanrewaju, the court deputy president said that Lukman was behaving like a typical African man who “sees women as sex object that he could use and dump.

“You have been with other women and you are comparing her with them, before and after you married her, she gave you two kids and there was nothing wrong with her.

“Now she is no longer good for you,” she said.

The court President, Mr Awos Awosola said that the husband should pay N220, 000, as the arrears of the money for the upkeep of the children on or before December 20.

She restricted Lukman’s visit to the house and ordered the children to be brought to court whenever the father wanted to see them while urging both parents to maintain peace and be civil to each other. The case was further adjourned to December 28.

