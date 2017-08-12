World's most expensive Yacht , only 10 billionaires in the world can afford it(photos)

The most expensive Yacht shown off this year at the Monaco Yacht show was created by Mercedes-Benz.

German Auto Maker, Mercedes-Benz, popularly known for its luxurious cars were the brains behind this innovation.

On Wednesday, it debuted Edition 1 of its Arrow 460-Grandturismo Yacht, a sleek-looking vessel that begins its initial price at about $1.7million.

The Yacht, was showed off first in year 2012, at a Yacht concept but later the German Auto Maker worked with the yacht building company, Silver Arrow Marine to turn the concept into a reality.

Both companies plan to only build 10 Edition models of the yacht and aim to only sell one in each country, making the yacht very rare and limited.

Some of the features that makes the vessel unique are:

The Name of the vessel: it is nicknamed “Silver Arrows of the Sea” after Mercedes-Benz car called the “Silver Arrow” .It was built in the 1930s.

It has great facilities inside and is about 46-feet long.

A view from the side and you’d see that it stylishly resembles a salon style car, similar to the Mercedes model S-Class.

Passengers can sit inside the boat with its large side windows retracted and the windscreen raised for better viewing while at sea.

The Yacht can travel at a top speed of 40 knots and has 960 horse power.

It can comfortably accommodate 10 people.

You can create more space when needed as beds and tables inside the yacht are extendable.

It has modern amenities such as : air-conditioning, a sound system, wine storage, and an ice maker.

Silver Arrow Marine, will begin production of the Arrow 460- Grandturisimo in the coming months.

Deliveries will start in the second half of 2017.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment