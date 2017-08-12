 World's most expensive Yacht , only 10 billionaires in the world can afford it(photos)

Sleek and Smooth: Meet the Mercedes Arrow 460-Granturismo Yacht

The most expensive Yacht shown off this year at the Monaco Yacht show was created by Mercedes-Benz.

German Auto Maker,  Mercedes-Benz, popularly  known for its luxurious cars were the brains behind  this innovation.

On Wednesday, it debuted Edition 1 of its Arrow 460-Grandturismo Yacht, a sleek-looking  vessel that begins its initial  price at about $1.7million.

The Yacht,  was showed off first in year 2012, at a Yacht concept but later the German Auto Maker worked with the yacht building company, Silver Arrow Marine to turn the concept  into a reality.

Both companies plan to only build 10 Edition models of the yacht and aim to only sell one in each country, making the yacht very rare and limited.

Some of the features  that makes the vessel unique are:

The Name of the vessel: it is nicknamed “Silver Arrows of the Sea” after Mercedes-Benz car called the “Silver Arrow” .It was built in the 1930s.

the-vessel-is-nicknamed-silver-arrow-of-the-seas-after-mercedes-race-car-called-the-silver-arrow-built-in-the-1930s

It has great facilities inside and is about 46-feet long.

A view from the side and you’d see that it stylishly resembles a salon style car,  similar to the Mercedes model S-Class.from-the-side-the-stylish-yacht-resembles-a-saloon-style-car-similar-to-mercedes-model-s-class

Passengers can sit inside the boat with its large side windows retracted and the windscreen raised for better viewing while at sea.its-large-side-windows-can-retract-and-the-windscreen-can-be-raised-so-that-passengers-can-sit-inside-the-boat-while-enjoying-surrounding-views-while-at-sea

The Yacht can travel at a top speed of 40 knots and has 960 horse power.mercedes-yacht-wide-shot

It can comfortably  accommodate 10 people.

You can create more space when needed as beds and tables inside the yacht are extendable.in-total-the-yacht-can-comfortably-accommodate-up-to-10-people

It has modern amenities  such as : air-conditioning, a sound system, wine storage, and an ice maker.

Silver Arrow  Marine,  will begin production of the Arrow 460- Grandturisimo in the coming months.beds-and-tables-inside-the-yacht-are-extendable-so-that-you-can-create-more-space-when-needed

Deliveries will start in the second half of 2017.

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

