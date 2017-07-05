Zamfara govt. to sell fertiliser at N5,000 per bag, says Yari - The Herald Nigeria

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara says the state government will now sell fertiliser at N5,000 per 50kg. bag to farmers.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday at the launching of this year’s wet season farming at Yargeda village in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area.

He said that the state government had procured 50,000 tonnes of fertiliser, which would be sold at the government-approved rate of N5,000 per bag.

He assured the farmers that his administration government would continue to provide an enabling environment for farming to thrive in the state.

Besides, Yari noted that more than 100,000 dry season farmers had been incorporated into the FADAMA III Additional Financing (AF) programme.

He said that most of the beneficiaries were from Talata-Mafara, Bakura and Maradun local government areas of the state.

Some of the farmers, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) NAN at the venue of the launching, commended the state government for providing them with fertilisers at a subsidised cost for the wet season farming.

NAN, however, reports that the new price of fertiliser in the state is 400 per cent higher than the rate which governor promised during his electioneering some years ago.

Yari then assured the electorate that his administration would sell fertiliser at N1,000 per bag during its tenure in office.

NAN also reports that farmers in the state initially benefited from the N1,000-subsidised price of fertiliser in the first two years of the six-year-old Yari-administration.

(NAN)

ABA/DOE/OOK

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment