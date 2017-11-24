Zuma congratulates Mnangagwa as new Zimbabwe president

South African President, Jacob Zuma, congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa as he was sworn in as Zimbabwean president on Friday.

Zuma said that he hoped Mnangagwa would steer his country successfully through the transition from Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Zuma’s comments were the first he has made in public since Mnangagwa emerged as the new leader of Zimbabwe following a military intervention against Mugabe.

He made them at talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in South Africa’s capital Pretoria.

Lourenco was paying a state visit to South Africa that had been previously scheduled. The two leaders did not attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration in Harare.

Also, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an intergovernmental organisation, said on Friday that it was ready to work closely with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government.

SADC is a 16-country intergovernmental organisation which is currently chaired by South Africa President Jacob Zuma.

