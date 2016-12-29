Automobile dealers tax governments on road repairs in 2017

Dealers on automobile at the Mechanic Village in Bwari, FCT, have identified road repairs as one of the project they wish the government to do for them in 2017.

The dealers in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bwari decried the poor state of roads in their areas of operations.

Mr Mohammed Jimoh, an automobile electrician, said the bad state of the road linking the mechanic village with the council area had affected business.

“At the mechanic village, road is our major problem; if only we have people who can repair the bad road for us, it will be our priority.

“We have electricity, we have toilet system the major problem that we have is the road.

“If they (government) can do the road for us, then we will have no other issue. The rest will be taken care of by us.”

Mr Gbenga Omotosho, an automobile car sprayer, regretted poor sales due to bad road in the year and expressed hope for better business in 2017.

He urged the local authority to intervene in the repair of roads in the area to boost business in the coming year.

Cue in audio 2 (Gbenga)

“Everything lies in God’s hand and I know that God will bless me more than he did in this year.

“Business patronage this year was unlike last year’s, but I pray that there shall be increased patronage next year.

“We have light but there is no access road; I want to appeal to government to help us repair the road, because customers always complained about the deplorable road.

Cue out audio

The dealers appealed to the government, particularly the area council authority, to repair the bad roads, to enable motorist and automobile operators carry out business effectively in the place. (NAN)

