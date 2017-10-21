Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa on Saturday, October 21, declared President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as their candidates for second term in 2019.

During a meeting called by the stakeholders, they stated that the progress recorded in the fight against insurgency, corruption and infrastructural development at the state and national levels were commendable.

Addressing the meeting, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta said Adamawa Government is interested in seeing that Buhari contested for second time in office to fully deliver on his transformation programmes.

“As far as Adamawa is concern, Buhari and Osinbajo are our candidates for 2019. “The standard practice worldwide is for a performing president to serve his two-term in office.”

Abba-Jimeta, representing of people from Adamawa in Buhari government, urged Buhari to look into the panel report on suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Babachir and reinstate him if he is not found guilty.

He said the state APC government has been working hard in line with the party manifesto and has so far delivered in areas of infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture.

Sen. Binta Masi, Rep. Abdulrahman Shuaibu and Adamawa Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu, who spoke on behalf of other Senators, House of Representatives members and Adamawa Assembly members, said they were okay with the resolutions at the stakeholders meeting and would work towards its actualization.

