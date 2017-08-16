Airtel unveils Unlimited Data Plans to boost internet connectivity

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications service provider, on Wednesday unveiled its newly introduced Unlimited Data plans to boost mobile broadband connectivity.

The Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Ahmad Mohkles disclosed this during the launch of Airtel Unlimited Home Broadband in Lagos.

According to him, the plan will empower and create more prosperity opportunities for telecoms consumers as well as boost mobile broadband connectivity

“The Home Broadband Service, allows customers to share data with colleagues, friends and family members with and the new package will empower telecoms consumers to have access to unlimited internet service at reasonable cost.

“The new Airtel Home Broadband delivers superfast broadband service via data terminals such as Dongle, MiFi and routers as it comes in various packages and affordable price range to suit the lifestyle of different customer segments.

“Customers can get unlimited data on packages such as Unlimited 10, Unlimited 15 and Unlimited 20, which are offered at N10,000, N15,000 and N20,000 respectively and valid for 30 days.

“The whole plans are unlimited, meaning that they are just tailored to match the size of pocket of the customer,” he said.

Mohkles added that the Telco was changing the paradigm, breaking new frontiers and inspiring new behaviour in relation to data sharing and delivering seamless data to improve customer lifestyle and enable them take charge.

“Airtel is committed to pioneering innovation, superior data experience and affordability.

“Our new Unlimited is truly unlimited as we have stretched the threshold to deliver up to 100GB to telecoms consumers so that they can empower more people within their circle of influence,” he said.

He said that with the new offering, it had initiated and inspired a paradigm shift that would promote community, deepen friendship bond and eventually lead to a more productive and prosperous society.

He said that the company was proud of the new unlimited data package and the positive change it would create in the home broadband segment.

He said that to subscribe to the service on smartphones, customers are advised to dial 46210# for unlimited 10, 46215# for unlimited 15 and 46220# for unlimited 20.

He said that customers, who wished to use the service for home broadband and on data terminals, are required to get the MIFI/ Router /Dongle at the nearest Airtel showroom or a designated Airtel agent.

“Upon activation of any of the unlimited plans, customers enjoy superfast data experience until a threshold is reached. After this, the data speed is throttled to a lower speed in line with the Fair Usage Policy.

“According to this policy, the threshold for Unlimited 10 is 40GB; unlimited 15 is with 65GB while unlimited 20 is 100GB, after which the speed comes to 256kpbs.

“However, customers can continue to enjoy unlimited browsing until plan expires.

“To get the MIFI, Router, Dongle, customers can visit the nearest Airtel showroom or a designated Airtel agent.

“To renew data plans, customers can simply log into www.onetouch.ng and purchase the unlimited plan of their choice.’’

Airtel brand ambassador, Mr Gabriel Afolayan, who played the role of Bayo in the Unlimited Home Broadband TVC, commended Airtel Nigeria for bringing affordable data to customers.

“Data is life. And Airtel has just made life better for all customers through Home Broadband.

“It is a breath of fresh air and Airtel has done well for making data more affordable and accessible to us all.

“Now, no more fear of sharing data with family and friends,” he said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment