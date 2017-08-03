Alleged theft at Jonathan’s house: FCT Police Command dismisses 4 policemen

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Kimo, has approved the dismissal of four policemen over alleged theft at the Gwarimpa residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The affected officers are: Sgt. Musa Musa, F/No. 436691, Sgt. John Nanpak, F/No. 235422, Sgt. Ogah Audu, F/No.261898 and Sgt. Gabriel Ugah, F/No. 425210.

A statement by Spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, on Thursday said the officers were guarding the residence of the former president when the incident occurred.

Manzah said that the dismissal followed the outcome of the orderly room proceeding.

“Sequel to the outcome of the orderly room proceeding, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Musa Kimo, has approved the immediate dismissal of the following police Rank and Files from the Nigeria Police Force,”he said.

He added that the main culprit Sgt. Musa, would be charged to court for prosecution, while efforts had been intensified to arrest his accomplice, Malam Shuaibu, now at large.

The police spokesman explained that the dismissal was in line with the first schedule of Police Act and regulation 370 Cap 19.

“This action is in compliance with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police to rid the Nigeria Police Force of criminal elements,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command had on July 31, detained the officers following reported theft at Jonathan’s residence which they were deployed to guard.

The police said that after preliminary investigation on the matter, some items were found to be missing in the house. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment