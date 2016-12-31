Ambode thanks Lagosians, promises more transformation in 2017

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his administration in 2016.

Ambode, in his New Year message, promised to would work assiduously to ensure that the state is taken to the next pedestal in 2017, especially in the area of physical and social infrastructural development.

He assured the residents of the state that he remained totally committed to his promise to deliver a vibrant, non-discriminatory, clean, prosperous and safer Lagos.

“The state witnessed significant improvements in its performance indices due to the massive investment on its tripod of security, infrastructure and job opportunities in 2016.

“More emphasis will be placed on sustaining the growth in 2017 through people-oriented programmes and policies which cut across education, health, agriculture, housing, tourism, environment, among others.

“In 2017, we shall carry out fundamental reforms on all our modes of transportation – roads, water and the walkways.

”In this wise, an integrated transport management system is a priority,” he said.

Ambode said his administration would embark on the urbanization of the Marina axis, waterways channelisation, establishment of more parks and gardens as well as community sports centres and stadia in different locations across the state.

He urged residents to continue to cooperate with his administration, especially in the area of prompt payment of taxes.

The governor also charged residents to continue to keep the peace, saying that it was only in an atmosphere of peace and stability that meaningful projects and programmes could be carried out.

He assured that the government would continue to judiciously distribute the state’s commonwealth and ensure that the ongoing social and infrastructural development got to every part of the metropolis.

Ambode said as the state prepares to celebrate the golden anniversary of its creation, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the prosperity of the past five decades is sustained.

“I promised Lagosians a government of inclusion; I do not intend to renege on that promise.

“We will continue to work 24 hours round the clock to deliver on our promise to ensure a Lagos that works for all,” Ambode said. (NAN)

