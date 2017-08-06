Amputee Instagram Model Sets The Internet On Fire - The Herald Nigeria

An Instagram model has defied the odds to become popular despite her challenges.

Mia who goes by the handle @miss5thave_ on Instagram is an amputee with one of her arms cut off but that has not stopped the beauty from exploring her passion as a model.

Mia who boasts of thousands of followers on her social media platform is known for her beauty and confidence.

In one of her posts, she chronicled some of her challenges as she wrote:

“August 4th. Happy Birthday to Me 👸🏼

At a Young Age I had to Learn life but Most Important how To Love Thyself. Today I am 25 Years Young with So much More Ahead of me that Comes with The Good & the Bad, Wins & Losses. But to See my Teenage Visions of Life come to Life has Given me That much More to Look Forward to. Cheers to Life because I Almost Didn’t make it a past 10 & Look at me Now full of Life 🍾🥂✨ #MiaTurns25”

See more photos of the 25-year-old model who keeps defying the odds every day:

