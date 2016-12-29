Association tasks hotel operators on verification of guests

The Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) on Thursday urged hotel operators to improve on the verification of their guests to control criminality.

Mr Ini Akpabio, the immediate past National Deputy President of the association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was pertinent to ensure that information about their guests were correct.

According to him, this will prevent a situation where guests don’t put down their real information under the disguise of evil mission.

Akpabio said that many evil deeds were being perpetrated in the hotels across the country and should be controlled and stopped.

“It is very important to set a benchmark for the operators to meet.

“Operators need to verify and confirm the authenticity of their customers/guests’ information before lodging.

“There is need for hotels to get modern devices to verify their guests’ information.

“Better still, the customers’ service unit in the hotel should confirm the guests’ information online, and if such information is not accurate, the guest should not be allowed to lodge in the hotel,’’ he said.

According to him, crime rate will be reduced in hotels, if all these precautionary measures are put in place.

He said that there was also need for hotel operators to improve on the security surveillance.

Akpabio urged all unregistered hotels to register with the appropriate government authority and ensure that they also belong to one association.

He said that registered hotels had comparative advantage over the unregistered one in view of its benefits. (NAN)

