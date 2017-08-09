 BBC Worker Spotted Watching Sex Scene on Live TV During News Broadcast - The Herald Nigeria

BBC Worker Spotted Watching Sex Scene on Live TV During News Broadcast

An unidentified BBC news employee has stirred a lot of conversation after he was caught on live TV watching a sex scene while the news was being broadcast.

This happened while a BBC News at Ten anchor, Sophie Raworth, was LIVE on air. The movie which was said to be an action flick featured a woman taking off her bra and exposing her bare bosom. It wasn’t immediately visible, but eagle-eyed viewers saw it and it did not go down well.

A television source said: ‘This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC. It is totally unprofessional.”

About 3.8million viewers watched the show and a lot of people had a lot to say about it.

One person tweeted:’@BBCNews why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report?’

‘It beggars belief a sex scene should be played live on air. The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him.’

The BBC are yet to have made a statement on the issue but they are said to be investigating it.

Leave a comment

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar