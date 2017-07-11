Cabal Deciding On Bringing Buhari Back - Fayose - The Herald Nigeria

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari as a black-market packaged by the All Progressive Congress, APC, cabals who are bent on seizing power for themselves.

The state governor further noted that the cabal within the Presidency are in a state of dilemma as to whether to bring the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari back from London into the country or not.

Fayose who declared that Nigerians must be told the whole truth regarding the president’s health status added that “the President has become a bad business for the cabal that imposed him on Nigerians.”

He further went on to add: “I told Nigerians then that President Buhari was a black-market packaged by the APC cabal that was only interested in seizing power by whatever means and now, I have been vindicated.”

The state governor’s take on the president Muhammadu Buhari’s health status was made known in a statement released on Monday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

Fayose said in the statement: “For a President who has spent 113 days abroad taking care of his health out of the 191 days in 2017, it is time for Section 144 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be invoked.

“President Buhari left Nigeria for London on May 7, 2017 and today is July 10, 2017, 64 clears days since Nigerians saw their President or heard anything from him. Even the President’s handlers are keeping Nigerians in the dark.

“Even though the number of days that a president can spend outside the country is not specified in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the makers of the laws of Nigeria envisaged this kind of situation and made provisions for how to resolve it in Section 144.

“It has therefore become pertinent that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) must invoke Section 144 of the 1999 Constitution by passing a resolution declaring that President Buhari is incapable of discharging the functions of his office.”

He further added that he was not interested in President Buhari’s death but Nigerians should know the health status of their president and thus free his administration of the cabals who are controlling it.

“They are always quick to tell Nigerians that there is an Acting President in person of Prof Yemi Osinbajo and as such, no vacuum government. However, we all know the limitations of the Acting President. We know that there are so many things Prof Osinbajo cannot do and Nigerians are the ones bearing the consequences of a bedridden President.”

