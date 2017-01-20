Buhari Will Only Bring Doom To Nigerians - Father Obimma - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A cleric has revealed that God told him before the elections that Muhamadu Buhari, the incumbent Nigerian president is not the right choice for the nation.

The cleric, Father Emmanuel Obimma who is the director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry located in Uke further revealed that the president’s reign will bring nothing but doom to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Speaking during a chat with Sun, Fr. Emmanuel Obimma noted that the nation’s economy is in shambles and the change offered by the Buhari-led administration is not the kind of change the country needs.

He said: “It is a known fact that our economy is simply bastardized. Nigerian economy is in shambles.

“I will like to use this medium to tell Buhari that Nigerians are crying. As priests of God, we are the people receiving feedback from the people. When things are getting so bad, we are the people they run to.

“The Holy Spirit revealed to me before the election in 2015 that Buhari would emerge winner but his victory would only bring doom to Nigerians.”

He added: “Go to hospitals, people are lying helplessly. Some Nigerians today cannot afford their house rents. There is hunger everywhere. People are dying. Buhari, people are dying in your hands.”

