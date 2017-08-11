Buharinomics: Father of Four Dumps Children In Lagos, Leaves Note - The Herald Nigeria

A father of four has dumped his four children at the Agege Local Government “Area A-Maternity Office” with a note stating that he could no longer afford to take care of them.

According to the short note, the father of four is seeking the help of the Local Government Authority in catering for the welfare of his children as the economic condition in the country has forced him to give up hope.

According to Agege TV report, the father of four also noted that his wife, the mother of the kids had abandoned him and his children.

The deserted children were however rescued and attended to in a timely fashion after the development was brought to the hearing of the Agege local government Executive Chairman, Hon. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi.

The children have since been taken to a nearby police station for custody and proper care.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment