 'Choice of the People': Aregbesola Congratulates Adeleke Over Poll Victory - The Herald Nigeria

‘Choice of the People’: Aregbesola Congratulates Adeleke Over Poll Victory

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state, has congratulated Ademola Adeleke over his victory at the Osun West bye-election held yesterday.

 

Ademola Adeleke had won nine of the local councils in the election, thus being declared as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

However, in a tweet on his official handle, the Osun Governor congratulated Adeleke over the victory, describing it as the ‘choice of the people.’

 

“I congratulate Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the polls yesterday. The people have spoken.Democracy won and we respect the people’s choice,” Aregbesola wrote.

“I thank our supporters for their continued show of commitment to our cause. Important lessons have been learnt and we will be back stronger.”

