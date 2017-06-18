Corruption: Institute urges inductees to embrace FG’s whistle blowing policy

International Strategic Management Institute (ISMI) has called on its inductees to embrace the whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government to sanitise the country of corruption for rapid development.

Alhaji Shehu Yahaya, the Chairman of the institute made the call on Sunday at the 2017 induction ceremony of the institute in Jalingo.

Yahaya advised the inductees to shun the temptation to offer bribes in order to secure jobs in the country, saying such actions were inimical to the development of the country.

Represented by Mr Timothy Yerima, a fellow of institute, the chairman urged them to use the knowledge gained in the training that qualified them for the induction to be self-reliant.

Dr Edward Kwashieghe, a lecturer at the College of Agriculture, Jalingo, who delivered a keynote address at the occasion, told the inductees to believe in their abilities to create wealth with the knowledge gained.

Kwashieghe said that the current realities demanded that the youths should think outside of the box by looking around the problems in their communities and providing solutions to them.

“I want to advise you all to know what you have passion for and go ahead to pursue it rigorously and it will attract money to you.

“You have to think big, begin small and grow great for your good and that of the society,” he said.

In his comments, Mr Samuel Apeh, the North East Coordinator of the programme urged the inductees to use the knowledge gained to take the country out of recession.

Apeh said that the institute was ready to support its members in all positive ways to come up with innovations that would turn around the nation’s fortune.

The coordinator disclosed that 106 candidates mostly corps members registered for the programme in the 2016/2017 Session but 70 were able to pass through the processes successfully.

While congratulating the inductees on their successes, Apeh urged them to be good ambassadors of the institute as they were going to their various communities.

Mr Kingsley Kerechi emerged as the best graduating student of the session, while Miss Dorcas Joe came second. (NAN)

