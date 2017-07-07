 Dino Melaye Reveals Another Plot To Kill Him After Failed Assassination Attempt - The Herald Nigeria

Dino Melaye Reveals Another Plot To Kill Him After Failed Assassination Attempt

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye has once again revealed an alleged plot to end his life.

The Senator who once escaped an assassination attempt at his home in Kogi state some months ago took to his social media page to reveal that some persons had tried to poison him in a bid to end his life yet again.

Recall that Dino Melaye had accused the state governor, Yahaya Bello of being the brain behind the alleged assassination attempt.

Despite the Recall faced by the Senator, he took to his social media page to write:

