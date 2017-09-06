Several Lagosians are complaining of food poisoning after ordering pizzas from Dominos in Lekki.

One of the victims, @Adaorasays took to Instagram to share her story on the aftermath of eating the Dominos pizza.

She said she and a few people ate the pizza from Lekki Phase 1 Dominos on Saturday, and suddenly developed diarrhea and vomiting.

She said complaints made to the restaurant were met with non-chalance, and noted that the outlet did not have a food handlers certification on site.

Here is her post:

