Several Lagosians are complaining of food poisoning after ordering pizzas from Dominos in Lekki.
One of the victims, @Adaorasays took to Instagram to share her story on the aftermath of eating the Dominos pizza.
She said she and a few people ate the pizza from Lekki Phase 1 Dominos on Saturday, and suddenly developed diarrhea and vomiting.
She said complaints made to the restaurant were met with non-chalance, and noted that the outlet did not have a food handlers certification on site.
Here is her post:
haaaa…. Thanks o. Never visiting there again.