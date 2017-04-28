DSS In Lopsided Recruitment Scandal - The Herald Nigeria

Nigeria’s internal secret service, the State Security Service (SSS), is enmeshed in a recruitment scandal following the exposure of a shocking lopsidedness in the composition of the new officers recently absorbed into the agency.

According to Saharareporters, the agency commissioned 479 cadet officers after their passing-out parade in Lagos on March 5, at a ceremony attended by the Director-General of the Agency, Lawal Daura, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique.

The parade followed a nine-month training program under the agency’s Basic Course 29/2016/17, which encompassed academic activities, insurgency/counterinsurgency, intelligence operations and gathering, firearms drills and physical training exercises.

But the listing of the newly commissioned cadet officers seen by Premium Times revealed a wide disparity in the numbers of slots allocated to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, indicating that the federal character principle may have been ignored in the recruitment of the officers.

Although the authorities ensured that at least five cadets were recruited from each state and the FCT, they grotesquely tipped the scale in favour of some states in the balance of recruits that emerged from other extraneous considerations.

For instance, while only the minimum of five cadets stipulated per state finally entered the Service from Akwa Ibom, Nigeria’s largest oil producing state, a whopping 51 found their way in from Katsina State, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of the SSS, Mr Daura.

It is not clear what criteria was used in the composition of the final list of the new officers.

The anomaly in the exercise is further evident in the disparity between intakes from the two most populous states in Nigeria, Kano and Lagos, which have 25 and seven, respectively, indicating that the size of the pool of applicants from each state was not a factor in the recruitment.

A breakdown of the newly commissioned cadets on geopolitical basis revealed that 165 are from the North-west, about four times as many as those who were picked from the South-south (42).

The figures for the other zones are North-east 100, North-central 66, South-west 57 and South-east 44.

This means that while 331 of the newly commissioned officers are from the 19 northern states and the FCT, less than half of the total intakes were from states in the southern part of Nigeria. See table and charts below for slots allocated to each state.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment