The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has it was good that the former vice president Atiku Abubakar left the party early, saying that the All Progressives Congress, APC, leadership knew before now that Abubakar would decamp from the party.

He also described former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as a serial defector who would pose no threat to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential poll.

El-Rufai, who spoke in Abuja on Friday after observing the Jumaat prayer with Buhari said if Abubakar would contest for the presidency under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019, he would pose no threat to Buhari.

El-Rufai also said that no governor under the platform of the APC would be willing to follow Atiku to wherever he was going.

Atiku announced on his website that the ruling APC was a dying party that never took youths into account.

He said the future belonged to young people and that he joined the APC to facilitate a bright future for the young and old.

Meanwhile, the PDP has said Atiku had seen the light, which it said necessitated his leaving the APC.

The former ruling party also called on other members in the APC to leave, saying the day the ruling party was formed “remains a dark day in the history of Nigeria.”

