'Enemies Responsible For Kanu-Jesus Comparison' - IPOB - The Herald Nigeria

Following the social media outrage pertaining to the Facebook post where a Biafra apologist compared IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu to Jesus Christ.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have come out to debunk the claims, stating that “enemies” planted in its group were responsible for the social media post, TheCable.ng reports.

In a statement on Sunday, Emma Powerful, spokesperson of IPOB, claimed that the Department of State Services (DSS) and unnamed politicians were behind a plot to defame Kanu.

He added that Kanu is a Christian and will never challenge the authority of God.

“It is dangerous comparing him with God Almighty or Jesus Christ. It is the work of enemies planted within us by DSS and some politicians. Those involved in this ridiculous scandal and deformation of character will fail without delay and God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama must deal with them,” the statement read in part.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader in his life never challenged the authority of God Almighty who created Heaven and earth or Jesus Christ the son of God even the spirit.

“Nnamdi Kanu is a Christian and cannot blaspheme God Almighty and his son Jesus Christ, those using his name as saviour, messiah and Jesus are misinformed and uneducated because he never asked them to do so.”

Powerful further said it was not the wish of Kanu to boycott the Anambra governorship election but that of the eastern part of the country and IPOB members who visited him in Umuahia.

“The boycott of election in Anambra State come November this year was not the making of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu rather the wish of eastern Nigeria and IPOB members who visited him in his home town Umuahia, where the people told him that they don’t need election again in Biafra land and they are ready to boycott election because since the creation of Nigeria they benefited nothing in Nigeria elections except killing, riots and humiliation from our politicians,” it read.

“Since the announcement for the election boycott in Anambra state, the federal government and their agent the DSS mapped out strategies and huge amount of money sharing to destroy and tarnish the image of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB in general, those with this stupid story on social media platforms should retrace their steps because they will fail.”

