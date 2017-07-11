Etisalat Nigeria’s Experience Centres still in full operation

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS), trading as Etisalat Nigeria, on Tuesday said its Experience Centres were still in full operation.

Mr Ibrahim Dikko, the Vice-President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of EMTS, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Dikko said: “We wish to state that all Etisalat offices, Experience Centres and outlets across Nigeria, are in full operation.

“They are providing services including customer care services on 24/7 basis.”

According to him, Etisalat Group has withdrawn the right given to EMTS on the continued use of Etisalat brand in Nigeria.

“EMTS hereby assures its customers and other stakeholders that such withdrawal does not in any way imply discontinuation of our business as Nigeria’s fourth largest mobile service provider.

“Etisalat Nigeria will not relent in its unwavering commitment to delivery of quality services.

“We are committed to continuously empowering all segments of Nigeria.

“This is through the development and roll-out of innovative products, services and solutions that help individuals, businesses and organisations solve their everyday problems,” he said.

Dikko said that the telecommunications company was intensifying efforts aimed at reaching full closure on the ongoing discussions with regards to the transition phase.

He said that customers and stakeholders would be duly informed, as soon as discussions were concluded, especially on details of a rebranding.

Dikko commended the customers, stakeholders and the media for their unalloyed support to the company. (NAN)

