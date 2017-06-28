FIFA Official Collected $2million Through Daughter Before Qatar Got Hosting Right - Report - The Herald Nigeria

An investigator has revealed that a FIFA official collected the sum of $2million through his 10-year-old daughter before Qatar was awarded the official hosting right of the 2022 World Cup.

Bild reports that the latest revelation in the suspected corruption case is contained in an extract from the article released on Monday night.

German daily reports that over 400 pages of documents from an American independent investigator, Michael Garcia revealed that there was bribery and corruption with money changing hands during the bidding for the hosting of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Bild further reports that the bidding process which has never been properly published by world football’s governing body was tampered with as Garcia, the independent investigator reveals that “a former executive committee member congratulated members of the Qatari federation and thanked them by mail for a transfer of several hundred thousand euros just after Qatar was awarded the 2022 tournament.”

He further claimed that “two million dollars from an unknown source arrived in the savings account of the 10-year-old daughter of a Fifa member.”

Bild in the report published noted that “three executive members of Fifa with the right to vote went to a party in Rio de Janeiro in a private jet belonging to the Qatari federation before the vote to decide who would host the competition.”

More outfits were implicated in the scandal as the report further implicated the Aspire Academy, one of the biggest sports academies in the world based in Qatar in the bribery scandal. The academy according to report was also “implicated in a decisive manner in the manipulation of Fifa members who had the right to vote.”

The revelations come after Qatar won the right to host the 2022 World Cup in late 2010. However, since Qatar’s announcement as the host of the forthcoming event, there have been much controversy as regards the bidding and voting process.

Garcia in 2014 resigned as the head of Fifa’s investigatory body after describing the body’s reports as “incomplete and erroneous”.

