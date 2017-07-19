Germany says EU aid to Turkey could be halted over arrest

Germany on Wednesday raised the possibility of suspending European Union aid payments to Turkey after summoning Ankara’s ambassador to Berlin to protest over the arrest of six human rights activists including a German citizen.

Report say the threat marks escalation of tension between NATO allies Germany and Turkey, who are at loggerheads over a wide range of issues.

This month, Turkey arrested rights activists including Idil Eser, Head of Amnesty International in Turkey and German citizen Peter Steudtner on terrorism charges, which Berlin labelled “absurd”.

“Unfortunately we have constant cause to talk to Turkey about civil and press freedoms.

“We think it is important to review aid in the light of the latest developments,’’ government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

Seibert was referring to a package of assistance totalling 3 billion Euros that the EU had promised Turkey to help stem flows of migrants, mostly from conflict zones in the Middle East, into Europe.

The aid had helped in reducing the number of arrivals and had been welcomed by Germany, the preferred destination for the migrants.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel cut short his holiday to deal with the latest rise in tensions with Turkey.

Turkey’s ability to rekindle Europe’s refugee crisis could harm Merkel’s prospects in a national election due in September.

The six rights activists were among tens of thousands of Turks arrested in a crackdown that followed 2016’s failed coup against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Observers have accused Erdogan of using the arrest as an excuse to purge opponents.

“Claims of terrorist links are absurd.

“It is appalling to accuse Amnesty and other rights organisations of terrorism,” the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also demanded consular access to its citizen and the release of all the activists.

Ankara is seeking the extradition of army officers whom it accuses of involvement in the coup attempt.

The Turkish government has called on other countries to crack down on people with links to the “terrorist organisation” it blames for the coup.

Berlin has declined to return the men, who sought asylum in Germany.

The newspaper Die Zeit reported that Turkish authorities had several weeks ago, handed Berlin a list of 68 German companies they accused of having links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding the coup attempt, a charge he denies.

The list included chemicals giant BASF, which confirmed it was on a list that had been passed to it by German police, but declined to comment on the allegations.

Daimler was also on the list, alongside smaller businesses including a night shop and a kebab stall based in north-west Germany.

“We do not know this list and so cannot express a view,’’ a Daimler spokeswoman said. (Reuters/NAN)

