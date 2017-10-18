After being questioned about not reaching out to the family of a quartet of fallen soldiers who died on active duty while in Niger after two whole weeks, President Donald Trump finally got in touch with the pregnant widow of David Johnson.

It has raised another controversy as Trump was alleged to have told the widow ‘He knew what he signed up for’

This has received heavy backlash especially from Congresswoman Frederica Wilson who was said to be with Mrs. Johnson when the President’s call came in.

Ms. Wilson said; “Yeah, he [President Trump] said that,” Ms Wilson said. “To me, that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn’t say that to a grieving widow.

“And everyone knows when you go to war, you could possibly not come back alive. But you don’t remind a grieving widow of that.”

President Trump has meanwhile come out to deny these allegations, calling it ‘fake news’. In a tweet he put out, he said; “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Ms. Wilson is sticking to her guns though as she said on her Twitter; “I stand my account of the call with @realDonaldTrump and was not the only one who heard and was dismayed by his insensitive remarks.”

