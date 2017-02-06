Health director warns against smoking, excess intake of alcohol to prevent cancer

Dr Okechukwu Ossai, the Director of Public Health, Enugu State Ministry of Health, has urged Nigerians to embrace positive lifestyle in order not to develop cancer.

Ossai gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday

He said that it would be better and easier to prevent the condition than managing it, adding that cancer treatment could not be found in every health facility.

The director urged Nigerians to desist from smoking and excess intake of alcohol as these causes cancer of the lung and that of the liver.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise those who smoke to try as much as possible to desist from smoking as it would do them no good ,but lead them to pains, suffering and waste of their hard earned money.

“Excess intake of alcohol is not good to the human health; therefore, I urge those who take excessive alcohol to stop, to avoid developing cancer of the liver,’’ he said.

He urged the people to always eat natural food and to always visit the hospital whenever they are sick.

Ossai said that most people in Nigeria who were currently suffering from cancer were not aware of their problem on time, because they failed to go to hospital for diagnosis.

He noted that the disease called cancer could be dictated both in children and adult, adding that every organ in the body was prone to cancer. (NAN)

